Court backs council’s late rejection of PD conversion after ‘informal’ extension agreement
The planning system is replete with time limits within which decisions must be reached, but some are more significant than others and all of them should be approached in a spirit of practical good sense. The Court of Appeal made that point in ruling that planning permissions for two office conversion projects had not been obtained by default.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.