Why the West Midlands population projections review could have national consequences
A review by a government agency of Coventry's official population projections - in response to campaigners' complaints that they are too high - marks the first time that such figures have ever been reexamined, say experts. And if fault is found with the methodology behind the projections, it could have ramifications for plan-making across England.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.