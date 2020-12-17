The implications of the latest commercial-to-residential permitted development right
Commentators from across the planning and development sectors have expressed alarm about a proposed new permitted development right allowing a range of high street commercial uses to convert to housing, predicting far-reaching consequences for both local authorities trying to plan their town centres and property owners.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.