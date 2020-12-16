No justification for demolition of buildings in conservation area
An inspector has refused a mixed-use redevelopment scheme in east London for harm to the surrounding canal conservation area, harm from the loss of a family dwelling and to the living conditions of adjoining occupiers from loss of light. The proposal would accommodate an A1/A2/B1(a) commercial unit at ground and basement levels and five two-bedroom, self-contained dwellings above.
