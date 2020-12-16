Partial development of allocated site accepted to meet housing needs

A mansion block redevelopment for 17 residential apartments was approved in a Hertfordshire settlement without any prejudice found to the comprehensive development of the remainder of the allocated site and with only limited harm to the appearance and character of the area, affordable housing provision, highway safety and accessibility to services and facilities.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.