Partial development of allocated site accepted to meet housing needs
A mansion block redevelopment for 17 residential apartments was approved in a Hertfordshire settlement without any prejudice found to the comprehensive development of the remainder of the allocated site and with only limited harm to the appearance and character of the area, affordable housing provision, highway safety and accessibility to services and facilities.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.