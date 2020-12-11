Jenrick issues fresh changes to draft London Plan to allow boroughs greater say on tall buildings location and industrial land release
The housing secretary has issued a fresh set of amendments to the emerging London Plan to ensure local areas are "empowered to choose where tall buildings are built" and to give them "greater freedom" to allocate industrial land for residential use rather than use green belt sites.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.