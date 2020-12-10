The councils whose housing land supply targets are set to increase under the 2020 delivery test

An analysis conducted by Planning suggests that the forthcoming housing delivery test results would oblige 31 councils to increase their “buffer” of deliverable housing sites. Such a requirement could make some of them more vulnerable to speculative applications. But commentators suggest that constraints such as green belt will protect others from the normal consequences of an inadequate supply of housing land.

by Joey Gardiner