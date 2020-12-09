Public benefits outweigh heritage harms in canal yard redevelopment

An inspector has approved a mixed-use scheme at a listed former canal yard in a conservation area in a Greater Manchester settlement with the benefits of the redevelopment outweighing any harms to the heritage assets at and around the site. The proposal included change of use and conversion of the former canal warehouse for a mix of uses including café, heritage and visitor display/information, community meetings and ancillary gift shop, wellbeing and fitness room, demolition of outbuildings and structures and erection of seven dwelling houses plus a storage building incorporating a waterway service station.