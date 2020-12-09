High-rise mixed use scheme refused on design grounds

A mixed-use high-rise development has been refused in cleared land in east London for conflict with the development plan on grounds of overdevelopment, poor design and inadequate living conditions. The proposal comprised six buildings ranging from six to 18 storeys in height, comprising a total of 342 residential dwellings, of which 198 would be affordable and 1,024 metres squared gross internal area of retail, office and community floorspace.

