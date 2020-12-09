MHCLG demands assurances on Liverpool City Council's planning governance following arrests
The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) has written to Liverpool City Council requesting details of how it plans to secure effective governance in relation to its "planning function", following the arrest of the city's mayor and four others as part of a police probe into alleged wrongdoing around development issues.
