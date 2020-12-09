Housing ministry guilty of 'deplorable cycle of policy invention and abandonment' over Starter Homes, say MPs

The government is guilty of a "deplorable cycle of policy invention, abandonment and reinvention" in relation to its axed Starter Homes programme for discounted market homes, while its current proposals to fund so-called First Homes via developer contributions to councils risks making less money available for social housing and infrastructure, a report by the Parliamentary spending watchdog has concluded.

by Michael Donnelly