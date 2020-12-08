Housing minister promises government response to standard method consultation 'shortly'
Housing minister Christopher Pincher has promised that the outcome of the government's review into its standard method of assessing housing need will be announced "shortly" and suggested that ministers may be open to recognising "regional differences" when taking forward plans for a new infrastructure levy.
