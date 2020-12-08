Housing minister promises government response to standard method consultation 'shortly'

Housing minister Christopher Pincher has promised that the outcome of the government's review into its standard method of assessing housing need will be announced "shortly" and suggested that ministers may be open to recognising "regional differences" when taking forward plans for a new infrastructure levy.

by Gavin McEwan
Housing minister Christopher Pincher (tokp right) and head of planning Simon Gallagher (centre left) take questions from MPs
Housing minister Christopher Pincher (tokp right) and head of planning Simon Gallagher (centre left) take questions from MPs

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.