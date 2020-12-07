Supporting housing delivery and public service infrastructure
The government is consulting on: the introduction of a new right to allow for the change of use from any use, or mix of uses, from Class E to Class C3; amending the permitted development rights for extensions of educational establishments and hospitals: the introduction a new planning application process for hospitals, schools and prisons; and an approach to simplifying and consolidating existing permitted development rights following changes to the Use Classes Order.
