Shorter ten-week application determination limit proposed in new 'fast track for public service buildings'

A new "fast track" planning route for public service buildings such as schools and hospitals would require local authorities to determine applications for such schemes within ten weeks and to prioritise these decisions over other "major development" plans, a new consultation proposes.

by Michael Donnelly
HM Prison Birmingham (pic: Peter Lowe, Flickr)

