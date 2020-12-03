The promised changes to the major infrastructure consenting process: what to expect
Last week, the government announced a pledge to review and speed up the major infrastructure planning regime. Experts predict that refreshing the suite of national policy statements and encouraging prompter involvement in the process by statutory consultees at the pre-application stage are likely to be top of the list of priority tasks.
