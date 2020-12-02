Officers push members to adopt troubled South Oxon local plan after inspector finds it sound
South Oxfordshire District Council is edging towards meeting a government direction to have its troubled draft local plan adopted by December, after a planning inspector formally found the document to be sound and officers warned of "serious" consequences if members failed to adopt it within weeks.
