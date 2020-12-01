Appeal Court rejects resident's fresh effort to overturn 400-home Kent consent

The Court of Appeal has rejected a resident's latest legal effort to overturn planning consent for over 400 homes in Kent on environmental grounds, ruling that "exceptional circumstances" did not exist to reopen the case and any decision to do so following the previous court decisions would "subvert" the legal process.

by Michael Donnelly
London's Royal Courts of Justice
London's Royal Courts of Justice

