GLA officers back 500-home Bishopsgate Goodsyard plan despite 'severe' lighting impact

Officers at the Greater London Authority (GLA) have recommended that the London mayor backs long-awaited plans for a 500-home mixed-use development on a derelict site in the east of the capital after concluding that the scheme's "severe" impact on neighbourhood amenity would be outweighed by factors including a 50 per cent affordable housing rate.

by Michael Donnelly