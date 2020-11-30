Herts council backs local plan homes target 2,000 short of inspector's recommendation despite withdrawal warning

A Hertfordshire council has voted to push ahead with a housing requirement in its emerging local plan over 2,000 homes short of the figure proposed by an examining inspector, despite his warning that if the authority did not suggest additional sites to meet his recommended 16,000-home figure it should withdraw the strategy.

by Michael Donnelly
Welwyn Council (pic: Matt Brown)
Welwyn Council (pic: Matt Brown)

