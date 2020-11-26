Why a judgment on a 50-year-old permission may present new risks for developers and councils
An appeal court judgment on half-a-century-old permission for a housing estate - ruling that the original consent was rendered unlawful by subsequent permissions that conflicted with aspects of it - could have major repercussions for the development of large multi-phase schemes, according to some legal experts.
