MHCLG chief planner highlights new infrastructure levy, cross boundary planning and 'healthy places' as key themes of white paper responses
The government is looking at measures to support "cross boundary" planning and the creation of "healthy places", alongside measures to ensure the proposed new Infrastructure Levy can "flex for different circumstances", as it moves to refine its planning white paper proposals, the chief planner has said today.
