Government announces plans to speed up NSIP process and ease consents for schools, hospitals and prisons
The government is to establish a "reform programme" to look at speeding up the nationally significant infrastructure planning (NSIP) regime and will introduce new permitted development rights to allow the "easier expansion" of schools, hospitals and prisons, the first National Infrastructure Strategy (NIS) reveals.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.