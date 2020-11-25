Government announces plans to speed up NSIP process and ease consents for schools, hospitals and prisons

The government is to establish a "reform programme" to look at speeding up the nationally significant infrastructure planning (NSIP) regime and will introduce new permitted development rights to allow the "easier expansion" of schools, hospitals and prisons, the first National Infrastructure Strategy (NIS) reveals.

by Michael Donnelly
National infrastructure (pic: Getty)
National infrastructure (pic: Getty)

