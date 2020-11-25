Costs awarded against council for refusal after favourable pre-application advice
Three holiday lodges were approved in open countryside on the edge of a village in Lincolnshire as a rural diversification scheme despite locational policy conflicts. Costs were awarded against the council for unreasonable behaviour in refusing the application on different grounds to that alluded to in pre-application advice.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.