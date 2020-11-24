Enforcement notice against opening windows upheld
An enforcement notice against the use of opening obscure glazed windows on the rear of a property in a residential area of north-west London, in breach of a condition, was upheld and planning permission for their retention refused, the inspector finding the original condition to install and retain non-openable windows was necessary to protect the living conditions of the occupiers of properties to the rear of the site.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.