New planning arrangements for revised shared ownership model from April 2021, government reveals
Planning permissions issued from April 2021 will have to be in line with the government's new shared ownership affordable homes model, while councils should "have flexibility" in allowing developers to amend existing proposals to take into account the changes, according to a consultation document.
