New planning arrangements for revised shared ownership model from April 2021, government reveals

Planning permissions issued from April 2021 will have to be in line with the government's new shared ownership affordable homes model, while councils should "have flexibility" in allowing developers to amend existing proposals to take into account the changes, according to a consultation document.

by Michael Donnelly
New homes: Ministerial statement on the way over new shared ownership arrangements

