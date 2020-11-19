The signs that the government may be rowing back on its radical planning agenda
Many policy-watchers suspect the departure of Dominic Cummings from the heart of Number 10 and widespread backbench opposition will see the government compromise on some of its more radical planning changes outlined in the white paper. However, they expect the broad deregulatory thrust of the measures to remain.
