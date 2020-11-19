What we know so far about uptake of the new upward extension PD rights

Research by Planning of a selection of councils and consultants shows that initial interest by applicants in making use of new PD rights allowing the upward extension of properties to create new or bigger homes has been relatively slow so far - with a strikingly high refusal rate. But practitioners say that interest could increase following this week's High Court judgment backing the government's introduction of the eased planning rules.

by Joey Gardiner