Ministers overturn recommendation to allow homestead conversion at historic battlefield
Scottish ministers have overturned their reporter’s recommendation and refused a scheme for an amended barn conversion and three outbuildings within the battlefield of national importance at Culloden Muir in the Scottish Highlands. They felt the three outbuildings proposed were excessive and would have an unacceptable suburbanising effect.
