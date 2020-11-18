Ministers overturn recommendation to allow homestead conversion at historic battlefield

Scottish ministers have overturned their reporter’s recommendation and refused a scheme for an amended barn conversion and three outbuildings within the battlefield of national importance at Culloden Muir in the Scottish Highlands. They felt the three outbuildings proposed were excessive and would have an unacceptable suburbanising effect.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.