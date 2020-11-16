MHCLG confirms that proposed new standard housing need method will be 'rebalanced' to focus on urban areas
The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) has confirmed reports that the government is to revise its proposed new standard housing need method to "rebalance" the so-called 'algorithm' "so that more homes are built in urban areas, particularly in the Midlands and the North".
