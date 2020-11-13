Campaigners mull legal challenge after minister's Stonehenge tunnel consent against inspectors' advice
Campaigners say they are "taking legal advice" after the transport secretary approved plans for a controversial road tunnel through the Stonehenge world heritage site (WHS) against a recommendation for refusal from planning inspectors who advised that the scheme's "substantial harm" to the prehistoric monument could not be justified.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.