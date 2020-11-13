Campaigners mull legal challenge after minister's Stonehenge tunnel consent against inspectors' advice

Campaigners say they are "taking legal advice" after the transport secretary approved plans for a controversial road tunnel through the Stonehenge world heritage site (WHS) against a recommendation for refusal from planning inspectors who advised that the scheme's "substantial harm" to the prehistoric monument could not be justified.

by Michael Donnelly
Stonehenge (pic: Mari, Flickr)
Stonehenge (pic: Mari, Flickr)

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.