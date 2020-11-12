Why some councils are putting plans on hold in response to the white paper
A handful of councils have so far announced that they are delaying work on their local plans due in whole or in part to the government's white paper proposals for radical changes to the system. The moves have prompted worries about other authorities following suit leading to a slowdown in plan preparation and housing delivery.
