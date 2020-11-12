Why some councils are putting plans on hold in response to the white paper

A handful of councils have so far announced that they are delaying work on their local plans due in whole or in part to the government's white paper proposals for radical changes to the system. The moves have prompted worries about other authorities following suit leading to a slowdown in plan preparation and housing delivery.

by David Blackman
Bromsgrove - image: geograph / David Howard (CC BY-SA 2.0)
Bromsgrove - image: geograph / David Howard (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with monthly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.