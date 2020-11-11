Holiday-let sailing boat would harm green belt openess
The change of use of an existing disused reservoir from agricultural use to recreational use for private fishing and the installation of a sailing boat to be let for holiday accommodation in association with the private fishing use was refused in open countryside in the Hertfordshire green belt as inappropriate development, harmful to openness and to the appearance and character of the area generally.
