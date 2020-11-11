Holiday-let sailing boat would harm green belt openess

The change of use of an existing disused reservoir from agricultural use to recreational use for private fishing and the installation of a sailing boat to be let for holiday accommodation in association with the private fishing use was refused in open countryside in the Hertfordshire green belt as inappropriate development, harmful to openness and to the appearance and character of the area generally.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with monthly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.