Jenrick: Zonal approach will give communities 'far more' control over plan-making
The planning white paper's proposals for a more zonal planning system will give local communities "far more" control over plan-making, housing secretary Robert Jenrick has said, while the introduction of a 30-month limit for plan production was "deliverable" but would mean a "period of intense activity" by councils.
