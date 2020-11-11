Jenrick: Zonal approach will give communities 'far more' control over plan-making

The planning white paper's proposals for a more zonal planning system will give local communities "far more" control over plan-making, housing secretary Robert Jenrick has said, while the introduction of a 30-month limit for plan production was "deliverable" but would mean a "period of intense activity" by councils.

by Michael Donnelly
Housing secretary Robert Jenrick (pic: Getty)
Housing secretary Robert Jenrick (pic: Getty)

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with monthly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.