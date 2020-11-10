Sporadic recreational use of agricultural land creates residential curtilage

A lawful use certificate has been granted for a garden area previously in agricultural use to the rear of a property in a Leicestershire settlement on the grounds the recreational and amenity use of the land was functionally related to the residential use of the dwelling and had been since 1995 and was as a matter of fact and degree, within the curtilage of that dwelling.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with monthly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.