Sporadic recreational use of agricultural land creates residential curtilage
A lawful use certificate has been granted for a garden area previously in agricultural use to the rear of a property in a Leicestershire settlement on the grounds the recreational and amenity use of the land was functionally related to the residential use of the dwelling and had been since 1995 and was as a matter of fact and degree, within the curtilage of that dwelling.
