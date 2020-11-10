Conflict with emerging neighbourhood plan causes homes refusal
An inspector has refused an outline scheme for 41 dwellings in open countryside on the edge of a village in Northumberland using the tilted balance, for conflict with adopted local plan policies for housing development in the countryside and for undermining the plan-making process of the emerging neighbourhood plan which had reached Regulation 18 stage.
