Making permitted development changes subject to new levy will boost affordable housing and infrastructure provision, says minister

Proposals in the planning white paper to allow changes of use under permitted development (PD) rights to be subject to developer contributions would result in more affordable housing and more money for local infrastructure, the housing minister Christopher Pincher has promised.

by Gavin McEwan
Christopher Pincher - image: MHCLG
Christopher Pincher - image: MHCLG

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with monthly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.