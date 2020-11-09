Making permitted development changes subject to new levy will boost affordable housing and infrastructure provision, says minister
Proposals in the planning white paper to allow changes of use under permitted development (PD) rights to be subject to developer contributions would result in more affordable housing and more money for local infrastructure, the housing minister Christopher Pincher has promised.
