Four out of five planning officers say their authority lacks resources to deliver white paper changes
Four out of five council planning officers say their authority lacks the capacity and skills to deliver the government's planning white paper changes, according to a survey by social enterprise Public Practice, which also warned about the document's proposals to shift the cost of operating the revised system to developers.
