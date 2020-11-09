Planning appeals: procedural guide - updated

The procedural guide sets out the responsibilities of each party and the roles they have in the planning appeal process. It includes details on: the responsibilities of the appellant, the local planning authority and other parties; who decides an appeal; what the inspector takes into account; planning procedures; whether proposed schemes can be amended; and where the decision will be published. It applies to: planning appeals; householder development appeals; minor commercial appeals; listed building appeals; advertisement appeals; and discontinuance notice appeals.