How recent changes to the Environment Bill will affect councils and developers
Amendments to the government's Environment Bill would introduce two new kinds of strategy that place requirements on local authorities and developers to help conserve protected species and habitats from development pressures. But some commentators fear that they could also impose new burdens on both applicants and authorities.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.