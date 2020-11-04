Affordable homes deemed insufficient justification for green belt location
An outline scheme for 88 affordable dwellings in the Surrey green belt was refused for harm to the openness of the green belt, heritage assets, the character and appearance of the area, its unsuitable location for housing and reduced weight of the benefits of the scheme because of the lack of a legal agreement to secure the delivery of affordable housing in perpetuity.
