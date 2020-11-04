St Albans considering withdrawal of troubled local plan from examination
Officers at St Albans Council have recommended that the authority withdraw its troubled local plan from examination and begin work on a new strategy for the district, though members of one of its committees failed to back the motion at a meeting yesterday (3 November) after Conservative councillors failed to attend.
