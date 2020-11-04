St Albans considering withdrawal of troubled local plan from examination

Officers at St Albans Council have recommended that the authority withdraw its troubled local plan from examination and begin work on a new strategy for the district, though members of one of its committees failed to back the motion at a meeting yesterday (3 November) after Conservative councillors failed to attend.

by Gavin McEwan
St Albans Council offices (picture: Ian Capper, Geograph)
St Albans Council offices (picture: Ian Capper, Geograph)

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with monthly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.