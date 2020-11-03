Single dwelling should make affordable housing contribution

The erection of a dwelling on metropolitan open land in southwest London was refused for limited harm to the openness of the MOL within the site and harm to the appearance and character of the area. The inspector accepted that the one dwelling proposed should make a contribution to affordable housing provision in accordance with local plan policy, which outweighed the NPPF in this case.

