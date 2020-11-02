White paper's "radical" reforms and likely disruption to planning system not justified, former Supreme Court judge warns

The government's "radical" planning white paper risks repeating "the mistakes of the past" by adding "complexity" to the "robust, but over-cluttered, and under-resourced" planning system, a response to the proposals issued by former Supreme Court judge and ex-planning barrister Lord Carnwath has warned.

by Michael Donnelly
Lord Carnwath (Open Government License v3.0)
Lord Carnwath (Open Government License v3.0)

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with monthly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.