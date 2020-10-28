Ministers refuse hotel at Edinburgh landmark building

Scottish Ministers have agreed with their reporters and refused listed building consent and planning permission for two similar schemes for the change of use, alterations to and restoration of the former Royal High School building and pavilions in Edinburgh to create a “world-class” hotel, with associated uses including publicly accessible bars and restaurants. The refusal focussed on heritage, townscape and visual harms to the category A listed building and the World Heritage Site and conservation area within which it was located.

