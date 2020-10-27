The authorities with the highest rates of enforcement notices issued per planning decision
London boroughs make up three-quarters of the top 20 authorities with the highest ratio of enforcement notices issued as a proportion of their total planning decisions in the year up to June 2020, while the average of such rates across the capital are over twice as high as England as a whole, an analysis of government figures by Planning shows.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.