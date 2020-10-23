Go-ahead for 1,800-home Stevenage town centre scheme despite heritage objections and lack of affordable housing

Plans have been approved for a 1,867-home mixed-use scheme in Stevenage town centre, despite heritage watchdog Historic England objecting that it would result in a "high level of harm" to the Hertfordshire new town's heritage assets and a recognition that the proposal does not currently deliver any affordable homes.

by Michael Donnelly