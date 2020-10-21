Amenity space provision held as derisory and redundant

Eight residential apartments over three storeys to replace a restaurant/office building in a Surrey village were refused for their poor layout with respect to bin storage, harm to the living conditions of future occupants in terms of private amenity space provision and lack of a legal mechanism to provide affordable housing, despite a shortfall of housing in the area.

