Housing allowed to enable listed hall restoration

A phased development of 112 dwellings across 12 sites within the grounds of a grade I listed estate in Cheshire was approved on the grounds of being essential enabling development for the conservation of the nationally important heritage asset on the estate, despite conflict with the adopted local and neighbourhood plan’s locational strategy.

200-009-630 (Image Credit: J10 Planning)
200-009-630 (Image Credit: J10 Planning)

