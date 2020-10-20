Court of Appeal rules that planning conditions cannot be used to require developers to dedicate land as public highway without compensation

A planning condition cannot be used by a council to require a developer to dedicate land it owns as a public highway without compensation, the Court of Appeal has ruled, overturning an earlier High Court verdict and backing the decision of an inspector.

by Court reporter
London's Royal Courts of Justice
London's Royal Courts of Justice

