Court of Appeal rules that planning conditions cannot be used to require developers to dedicate land as public highway without compensation
A planning condition cannot be used by a council to require a developer to dedicate land it owns as a public highway without compensation, the Court of Appeal has ruled, overturning an earlier High Court verdict and backing the decision of an inspector.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.