Council incorrectly assessed most important policies
An outline scheme for 250 new homes on pastureland adjoining a settlement in Derbyshire was approved with moderate harm to the landscape character and appearance of the area being outweighed by the benefits of the proposal, despite the council being able to show an eight-year supply of housing land and approved schemes for 800 dwellings in the area already.
