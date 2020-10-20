Council incorrectly assessed most important policies

An outline scheme for 250 new homes on pastureland adjoining a settlement in Derbyshire was approved with moderate harm to the landscape character and appearance of the area being outweighed by the benefits of the proposal, despite the council being able to show an eight-year supply of housing land and approved schemes for 800 dwellings in the area already.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with monthly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.